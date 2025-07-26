Taiwanese voters turned out at schools, temples and community centers on Saturday to cast their ballots in a high-stakes recall election that could give President Lai Ching-te's party control of the parliament.

Civic groups backed by Lai's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) are seeking to unseat 31 lawmakers belonging to the main opposition Kuomintang (KMT), who they accuse of being pro-China and a threat to the democratic island's security.

The KMT, which wants closer ties with Beijing, controls parliament with the help of the Taiwan People's Party (TPP) and has slammed the unprecedented recall effort as a DPP power grab.