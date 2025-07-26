The Philippines’ Supreme Court on Friday said the impeachment complaint against Vice President Sara Duterte is unconstitutional, in a stunning victory for the embattled politician and rival of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

The top court said the complaint didn’t comply with the constitutional rule that only one impeachment proceeding may be initiated against the same official within one year.

Duterte was awaiting a trial in the country’s Senate that could lead to barring her from public office if convicted. Her legal team welcomed the decision, saying it has "once again upheld the rule of law and reinforced the constitutional limits against abuse of the impeachment process.”