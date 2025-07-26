Cambodia wants an "immediate ceasefire" with Thailand, the country's envoy to the United Nations said Friday, after the neighbors traded deadly strikes for a second day, with Bangkok also signaling an openness to talks.

A long-running border dispute erupted into intense fighting with jets, artillery, tanks and ground troops on Thursday, prompting the U.N. Security Council to hold an emergency meeting on the crisis Friday.

"Cambodia asked for an immediate ceasefire — unconditionally — and we also call for the peaceful solution of the dispute," said Phnom Penh's U.N. Ambassador Chhea Keo following a closed meeting of the Security Council attended by Cambodia and Thailand.