French President Emmanuel Macron said his country would recognize Palestinian statehood in September amid growing pressure on Israel over the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip.

"In keeping with its historic commitment to a just and lasting peace in the Middle East, I have decided that France will recognize the State of Palestine,” Macron said in a social media post late Thursday.

The official announcement will be made on the sidelines of the next annual gathering of the United Nations General Assembly, in New York, he added.