Israel and the United States recalled their delegations from Gaza ceasefire talks for consultations on Thursday, with U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff accusing the Palestinian militant group Hamas of failing to act in good faith in the talks.

It marked the latest setback in efforts to secure a deal that would bring a ceasefire to the Gaza Strip, secure the release of Israeli hostages held by Hamas and bring respite to Palestinians suffering a sharply worsening humanitarian crisis.

Witkoff said mediators had made a great effort but "Hamas does not appear to be coordinated or acting in good faith."