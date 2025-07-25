An Indian company shipped $1.4 million worth of an explosive compound with military uses to Russia in December, according to Indian customs data, despite U.S. threats to impose sanctions on any entity supporting Russia's Ukraine war effort.

One of the Russian companies listed as receiving the compound, known as HMX or octogen, is the explosives manufacturer Promsintez, which an official at Ukraine's SBU security service said has ties to Moscow's military. The official said that Ukraine launched a drone attack in April against a Promsintez-owned factory.

The other Russian company is a subsidiary of Spanish explosives manufacturer Maxam, which is itself controlled by New York-based private equity firm Rhone Capital.