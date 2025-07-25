Tokyo is a student paradise, ranking as the second-most popular city of choice by students considering studying abroad, according to recently published Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) rankings.

The capital has remained in second place since 2024, rating particularly high on “desirability” and on employer attitudes. It also ranked highly on affordability, the QS ranking released on July 15 showed.

The number of foreign students in Japan has risen by around 21% as of May 2024, with the majority of students coming from China, according to a study by the Japan Student Services Organization. Kyoto, meanwhile, ranked 15th in the survey.