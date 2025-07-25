A health ministry panel of experts on Friday called for consolidating surgeries and radiotherapies for cancer treatment, with the dwindling number of surgeons in Japan cited as a top reason for the proposed change.

The recommendation was part of proposals compiled by the panel, which had studied Japan's cancer treatment provision system toward 2040, when the country is expected to have a significantly older population with fewer people of working age.

Shortages of surgeons are expected to accelerate toward 2040, according to the proposals. Radiotherapy devices are expensive and the number of patients who need radiotherapy varies by region.

Demand for cancer surgeries is projected to decrease by 5% by 2040, while that for radiotherapy is projected to increase by 24%, according to the panel.

Estimating a 3% rise in the number of cancer patients to 1,055,000 by 2040 from the current level and a 39% decrease in the number of gastrointestinal surgeons if the situation stays the same, the panel warned that it may not be possible to maintain currently provided surgical treatments.

The panel found consolidation preferable for areas where patients and doctors are limited, as well as cases in which highly advanced techniques are needed. Pediatric cancer and rare cancers were also named as medical fields for which consolidation is desirable.

In the meantime, the panel pointed to a need to provide high-quality medical treatment universally in medication therapies, for which demand is expected to increase by 15%, and for elderly cancer patients.

Consultative groups involving prefectural governments and key hospitals will discuss cancer treatment provision systems for their own prefectures, the proposals said.

The panel called for patient groups' participation in the discussions and gaining the understanding of local residents.