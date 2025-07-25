Liberal Democratic Party lawmakers — fuming over Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba staying on despite losing a majority in the Upper House election — are coming up with various tactics to force him out of his post as soon as possible.

The party has been thrown into a political power game between those who want Ishiba ousted immediately and those supporting the prime minister, who denied reports Wednesday that he will resign.

One of the two tactics under discussion is to hold an official decision-making meeting of party lawmakers that requires the support of a third of them or more to be held. Currently, the party is expected to hold a less formal meeting of party lawmakers on Monday to discuss the outcome of the Upper House election. If Monday's meeting becomes an official one, it could give further momentum to the anti-Ishiba camp and a petition to hold an LDP leadership race could be submitted, among other options.