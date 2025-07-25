The National Police Agency has established a portal website for crime victims to help them by offering links to supportive services and providing accurate information to related organizations.

The website, called Gyutto Channel after the NPA's symbol for crime victim support, was created after comments that the previous information on support on the NPA's homepage was difficult to understand.

Through the new website, victims can find appropriate support by searching by the type of crime that has affected them, such as murder or stalking, and answering a checklist of concerns.

The website also contains a list of support details, which differ by municipality, and contact information for private support organizations.

For people who support crime victims, the website provides 36 free videos about victim psychology, trauma and others, based on knowledge from experts and the ministries of justice and education.

"We are eager to provide useful information not only to victims, but also to supporters and students," an NPA official said.

The agency plans to call for police headquarters across the country to utilize the website.