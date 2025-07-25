Thai F-16 fighter jets struck military sites in neighboring Cambodia as a border dispute between the Southeast Asian nations, stretching back decades, erupted in fresh clashes that killed at least 14 people.

Both nations accused each other of starting the worst border violence in about 14 years, which also left dozens injured amid conflict in six locations along their frontier.

The eruption Thursday, which included reports of artillery and rocket fire, follows a buildup of tensions since a Cambodian soldier was killed in an exchange of gunfire in May and a chain of political events in Bangkok that has threatened the ruling coalition.