Thailand's acting prime minister warned Friday that cross-border clashes with Cambodia that have uprooted more than 130,000 people "could develop into war," as the countries traded deadly strikes for a second day.

Acting Premier Phumtham Wechayachai told reporters on Friday that the severity of the clashes was escalating, endangering civilian lives, and that Thailand was committed to defending its territory and sovereignty.

"This situation could potentially develop into a war. At present, it is still considered an armed clash involving heavy weaponry,” Phumtham said.