Top representatives from the European Union will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping and other key leaders Thursday, their first in-person summit since 2023 that’s exposing a divide between the bloc and Beijing just months after earlier signs of a possible detente.

Tensions spanning trade to the war in Ukraine are casting a pall over an event that coincides with the 50th anniversary of the establishment of China-EU diplomatic ties. The meeting has been cut short from two days to one at Beijing’s request, it has been reported, with the venue changed from Brussels to the Chinese capital after Xi refused to travel to Europe for the talks.

The Chinese leader as well as Premier Li Qiang will meet throughout the day with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and the head of the European Council, Antonio Costa, according to an EU official. The meeting follows the EU’s summit with Japan held in Tokyo on Wednesday.