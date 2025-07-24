U.S.-funded contraceptives worth nearly $10 million are being sent to France from Belgium to be incinerated after Washington rejected offers from the United Nations and family planning organizations to buy or ship the supplies to poor nations, according to two sources.

A spokesperson for the U.S. State Department confirmed on Wednesday that a decision had been taken to destroy the stock.

The supplies have been stuck for months in a warehouse in Geel, a city in the Belgian province of Antwerp, following U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to freeze U.S. foreign aid in January.