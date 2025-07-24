A Russian Antonov An-24 passenger plane carrying about 50 people crashed in the country's far east on Thursday and everyone on board was feared to have been killed, emergency services officials said.

The burning fuselage of the plane, which was made in the Soviet era and was nearly 50 years old, was spotted on the ground by a helicopter and rescue crews were rushing to the scene.

Video shot from a helicopter and posted on social media showed the plane came down in a densely forested area. Pale smoke could be seen rising from the crash site.