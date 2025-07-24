With summer in full swing across the country, authorities are urging the public to stay alert when enjoying outdoor water activities and to avoid dangerous areas.

Ten people died and two remain missing following a string of water-related accidents over the long weekend, according to an Asahi Shimbun tally released Monday evening.

According to the National Police Agency, in 2024 there were 1,535 water-related accidents involving 1,753 people across the country — an increase of 143 from the previous year and the highest figure in the past decade.

In those accidents, a total of 794 people died, 304 were injured and 22 went missing. Accidents at sea accounted for the largest share of fatalities and disappearances, with 372 cases, followed by rivers, with 288, and irrigation channels, with 100. Lakes and ponds saw 39 cases, while pools accounted for just three.

The highest number of water-related incidents were reported in Okinawa Prefecture, at 128 cases, followed by Tokyo, at 107, and Gifu Prefecture, at 68, according to the report.

Nearly half of all victims were between the ages of 18 and 64 years old, while seniors age 65 and older accounted for over a third of them. Children of junior high school age or younger made up around 11% of all victims.

In the report, the agency urged the public to avoid hazardous areas with strong currents, deep water, or overgrown aquatic vegetation that might make surfaces slippery, and to always check weather and tide conditions before entering the water.

It also emphasized the importance of wearing life jackets, swimming only in designated areas when lifeguards are on duty, and ensuring young children are closely supervised and properly equipped with flotation devices.