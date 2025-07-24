Three Japanese organizations working for the abolition of nuclear weapons issued a joint appeal in Tokyo on Wednesday, calling for spreading awareness of the reality of atomic bombings across the country.

It was the first time ever for the groups to come together for such a unified statement, which was unveiled ahead of next month's 80th anniversary of the 1945 U.S. atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in the closing days of World War II.

The Japan Council against Atomic and Hydrogen Bombs (Gensuikyo) and the Japan Congress against Atomic and Hydrogen Bombs (Gensuikin) partnered with the Japan Confederation of A- and H-Bomb Sufferers Organizations (Nihon Hidankyo) to issue the appeal.