Japan has the world’s second most powerful passport — tied with South Korea — according to the latest Henley Passport Index ranking, which ranks passports on visa-free access to other countries.
Japanese and South Korean passport holders have visa-free access to 190 destinations out of 227 globally — sitting just behind Singapore, which remained in the top spot with access to 193 destinations.
Between 2018 and 2023, Japan ranked in the No. 1 spot — at times sharing the position with Singapore. It has consistently ranked highly since the survey began back in 2006. Its lowest position on the rankings was 6th place in 2010.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.