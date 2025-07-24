Japan has the world’s second most powerful passport — tied with South Korea — according to the latest Henley Passport Index ranking, which ranks passports on visa-free access to other countries.

Japanese and South Korean passport holders have visa-free access to 190 destinations out of 227 globally — sitting just behind Singapore, which remained in the top spot with access to 193 destinations.

Between 2018 and 2023, Japan ranked in the No. 1 spot — at times sharing the position with Singapore. It has consistently ranked highly since the survey began back in 2006. Its lowest position on the rankings was 6th place in 2010.