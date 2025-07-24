The number of people in Japan sent to hospital by ambulance in June due to heatstroke more than doubled from a year before to 17,229, the highest for the month on record dating back to 2010, the Fire and Disaster Management Agency said Wednesday.

The previous June high was 15,969 cases, logged in 2022.

Many areas across Japan experienced maximum temperatures of 35 degrees Celsius or higher on multiple days last month.

Of those hospitalized, 10,342 were age 65 or over, accounting for about 60% of the total.

The largest share, at 6,819 cases, occurred at home or in other residential settings, followed by 3,404 cases on roads.

The agency is calling on people to stay at home on days when a heatstroke alert is issued and to use air conditioners or fans appropriately.