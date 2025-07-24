Did this week’s U.S.-Japan trade deal also involve spending on defense? Donald Trump seems to think so. Japan, not so much.

Touting the surprise trade agreement with Japan on social media, the U.S. president claimed Wednesday that Tokyo “had agreed to buy BILLIONS OF DOLLARS WORTH OF MILITARY AND OTHER EQUIPMENT."

His comments came a day after Japan’s top tariff negotiator, Ryosei Akazawa, told reporters in Washington that the new trade deal "does not include anything related to defense spending." Media reports quoting sources close to the talks also said that security issues had not been part of the trade discussions.