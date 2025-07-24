Prefectural governors urged the central government on Wednesday to give top priority to measures against escalating population decline.
The National Governors' Association called on the government to launch a national campaign involving private companies to promote comprehensive measures for addressing the shrinking population.
In a set of proposals compiled on the first day of the association's two-day meeting in Aomori Prefecture, the governors called for the establishment of a government agency-level control tower to coordinate related policies.
