While the ongoing World Exposition in Osaka frequently draws more than 100,000 visitors a day, interest is also growing in services that allow people to enjoy the event remotely, whether through virtual spaces or online tours.

By offering remote access to the atmosphere of the venue and exhibits from participating countries, the Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition hopes to boost in-person attendance and bridge the "experience gap" for those who wish to visit but are unable to make the trip to the site, located on the artificial island of Yumeshima in Osaka Bay.

One such initiative is the Virtual Expo, a free app developed with cooperation from NTT. Accessible via smartphone or computer, the app lets users navigate a digital version of the expo site by control of avatars.