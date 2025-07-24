Junglia , Japan’s newest theme park, featuring jungle safari- and dinosaur-inspired attractions, will open Friday in a mountainous area in northern Okinawa, introducing a two-tier pricing system for residents and nonresident visitors.

The theme park operator, Japan Entertainment, aims to make it a new tourism destination in Okinawa, known as a beach resort, with the theme park’s economic impact projected to be about ¥6.8 trillion ($46 billion) in the coming 15 years.

Located in the village of Nakijin about 90 minutes by car from the island’s capital and nearest airport of Naha, Junglia covers 60 hectares with restaurants, shops, and 22 attractions and stage shows.