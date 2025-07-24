The National Police Agency will begin a trial run of wearable cameras worn across officers’ chests or on headgear starting in late August, it announced Thursday.

The cameras will be used across community policing, traffic enforcement, and public security divisions — such as during stop-and-search procedures or crowd control — to evaluate their effectiveness. The agency will also use camera footage to more objectively confirm whether officers’ actions were appropriate in the event of an on-site dispute.

According to the NPA, the cameras will be mounted on officers’ uniforms at chest level or attached to helmets. Filming will be limited to outdoor settings or areas with unspecified public access. Officers will clearly indicate when recording is taking place using illuminated lights, stickers or armbands.