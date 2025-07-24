Thailand has recalled its envoy from Phnom Penh and expelled the Cambodian ambassador following a new land mine explosion that injured five Thai soldiers, marking the latest escalation in a simmering border dispute.

Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai ordered the diplomatic recall after a soldier lost a leg in the mine blast on Wednesday during a routine patrol in Ubon Ratchathani province, which borders Cambodia. Four other soldiers suffered minor injuries, including tinnitus from concussions, the Thai army said in a statement.

The Thai government also approved the army’s proposal to completely shut all checkpoints across four northeastern border provinces, said Phumtham, who’s designated as the acting leader during a court-ordered suspension of Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra.