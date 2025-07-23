The industry ministry is working to promote cooperation between private firms and local governments to ensure a stable supply of nursing care and elderly support services as demand increases in the graying country.

The initiative is aimed at making it easier for companies to develop services in the fields by helping them understand demand in each region.

In fiscal 2025, subsidies of up to ¥6 million ($40,800) will be provided to companies that work to develop services tailored to each region, such as by conducting surveys to learn about specific needs in cooperation with local governments. The ministry hopes to create model cases of public-private cooperation.

The selected companies will be announced in mid-August. After their projects are completed, the companies will be asked to submit performance reports.

As the population ages, the proportion of people who provide nursing care while working is on the rise, and demand for services not covered by insurance, such as helping elderly people with shopping, keeping an eye on them and accompanying them to hospital, is also expected to grow.

Meanwhile, private-sector companies are often cautious about entering the market out of concern for their ability to figure out the needs for nursing care and elderly support.

After obtaining information such as the number of elderly people and resident requests from local governments, the ministry aims to promote the development of sustainable services reflecting the needs of each region.