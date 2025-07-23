With Japan and the United States striking a deal on tariffs, the fate of Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba — who had said he intends to stay on amid ongoing negotiations — hangs in the balance.

On Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump posted on social media that the two countries had reached a trade deal, with the “reciprocal” tariff rate set at 15%.

Asked by reporters Wednesday whether he would step down following the announcement, Ishiba said he will decide based on the outcome of the trade agreement.

"I can't say anything for sure until I look into the details of the trade deal," Ishiba said.

Voices are rising within the Liberal Democratic Party that Ishiba should step down from his post to take responsibility for Sunday’s Upper House election defeat, in which the LDP-Komeito ruling camp lost a majority in the chamber.

Ishiba is expected to meet with three LDP veteran lawmakers who served as prime minister before him — Taro Aso, Fumio Kishida and Yoshihide Suga — Wednesday afternoon in hopes of gaining their support.

Several LDP local chapters are calling on Ishiba to step down. The party’s youth bureau is expected to hold an online meeting with local chapters later Wednesday.

If Ishiba resigns, a party leadership race needs to take place to elect a new president, with behind-the-scenes maneuvering likely on who would throw their hat in the ring. A new parliamentary session would be convened to select a new prime minister, but under a minority government, even the new president will have a hard time getting the necessary votes.