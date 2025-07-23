As European and Japanese leaders announced a raft of agreements to deepen trade and defense ties at a summit Wednesday in Tokyo, they also drew a bead on China — just a day before the visiting European Union delegation heads to Beijing.

China, a top trading partner of both Japan and the EU, came under fire during a summit between Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa.

In a joint statement released following the EU-Japan summit, the two sides reiterated their opposition to “any unilateral attempts to change the status quo by force or coercion” in the East and South China seas — a nod to Beijing’s growing assertiveness in contested waters — and called for the peaceful resolution of disputes in accordance with international law.