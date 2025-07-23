EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said Wednesday that she sees "a lot of room for cooperation" between the European and Japanese defense and security industries, particularly in technology-driven areas like cyber and dual-use systems such as drones.

With the two seeking to diversify partners, they aim to launch a Japan-EU Defense Industry Dialogue early next year that will bring together government officials and business representatives from both sides, Kallas told The Japan Times, as European Union leaders met with their Japanese counterparts for a summit in Tokyo.

The dialogue, which is expected to serve as a platform to promote bilateral collaboration, could eventually also present opportunities for Japanese companies to take part in EU defense projects and vice versa.