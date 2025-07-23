As Japan faces another sweltering summer, Tokyo’s Metropolitan Police Department is rolling out new equipment to protect its officers from extreme heat.

This year, the force began allowing officers to wear neck coolers and is also testing ventilated vests and distributing cooling sprays in a bid to ensure staff safety and maintain operational efficiency.

The decision to introduce neck coolers followed requests from officers stationed at local police boxes. The coolers are designed to be worn discreetly beneath uniform collars, and were distributed in July to all staff, including those working indoors.