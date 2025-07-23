Trudging through the ruins of the city of Hiroshima after the U.S. atomic bombing four days before in 1945, 5-year-old Masaki Hironaka clutched his mother's hand and silently vowed to protect her.

It's one of many scenes from 80 years ago in August still etched in the octogenarian's memory — and now depicted vividly by Japanese teenagers on canvas.

For almost 20 years, Motomachi High School in Hiroshima has tasked its art students with interviewing hibakusha — atomic bomb survivors — and turning their harrowing testimonies into paintings.