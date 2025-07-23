The International Criminal Police Organization, or Interpol, has decided to remove Paul Watson, founder of anti-whaling group Sea Shepherd, from its Red Notice wanted list, sources said Tuesday.

Interpol based its decision on new developments, including Denmark's refusal to extradite Watson, 74, to Japan. It has notified all member countries of the decision.

Watson was placed on the international wanted list after the Japan Coast Guard obtained an arrest warrant for him for allegedly interfering with Japan's research whaling in the Antarctic Ocean in 2010.

In July last year, he was detained in the Danish territory of Greenland, but local authorities freed him in December.

After his release, Interpol's Commission for the Control of Files, which oversees the organization's handling of personal information, suspended Watson from the wanted list at his request. This was followed by the decision to remove him from the list.

Interpol emphasized that the decision is not related to the substance of Japan's allegations against Watson.

Watson wrote on social media that the decision would end Japan's "politically motivated" persecution.