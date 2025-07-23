A South Korean court reopened a decades-old case on Wednesday after the country's #MeToo movement inspired a woman to challenge her conviction for defending herself against sexual violence 61 years ago.

Choi Mal-ja was 19 when she was attacked by a 21-year-old man in the southern town of Gimhae in 1964.

He pinned her to the ground and forced his tongue into her mouth, court records showed. Choi managed to break free by biting off about 1.5 centimeters of his tongue.