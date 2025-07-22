Japanese supernatural creatures known as yokai come to life through the power of digital technology in the "Yokai Immersive Experience Exhibition," which has opened in the city of Nagoya.

The exhibition, which started on Saturday at the museum wing of the Kanayama Minami Building and will run through Sept. 23, features an immersive experience in which videos of spooky yokai depicted in artworks such as the "Hyakki Yagyo Emaki" picture scroll and works inspired by "Hyakumonogatari" supernatural storytelling are projected in 3D spaces. It also exhibits realistic 3D-modeled figures of yokai.

Over 300 yokai creatures appear in the exhibition, which comprises eight rooms based on distinct themes such as the yokai birthplace and yokai processions.

The main attraction is a room themed on a wild dance of yokai. Moving images of supernatural creatures fill the room's walls, ceiling and floor, accompanied by powerful music for a fully immersive experience.

Explanations of yokai drawings and caricatures from the Edo Period (1603-1868) and Meiji Era (1868-1912) also help make the exhibition educational and enjoyable for adults.

On weekends and the five-day period ending on Aug. 15, traditional yokai such as tengu and kappa will roam the venue. Visitors will also be able to take photographs with the life-size yokai.