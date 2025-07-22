Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed Yuriy Lutovinov, former minister-counselor at the Ukrainian Embassy in Japan, as ambassador to Japan.

The appointment was announced on Monday.

Of the Group of Seven major powers, which have led assistance to Ukraine amid the Russian invasion of the East European country, Japan had been the only country with a vacant Ukrainian ambassador post. Former Ukrainian Ambassador to Japan Sergiy Korsunsky left his post this spring.

Lutovinov, fluent in Japanese, may take up his new post as early as September.

Korsunsky became Ukrainian ambassador to Japan in 2020. He worked to secure Japan's backing in Kyiv's fight with Moscow, and focused on spreading information through X, formerly Twitter.

Zelenskyy is believed to expect Lutovinov to play a similar role.

Ukraine on Thursday carried out its first drastic change in government personnel since the Russian invasion began three and a half years ago, launching the cabinet of Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko. Zelenskyy met reappointed Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha on Monday to revamp Kyiv's diplomatic missions.

According to local media, Lutovinov and 15 others have been newly appointed as ambassadors, including one named ambassador to Canada.

The Ukrainian president has indicated he may appoint former Deputy Prime Minister Olha Stefanishyna as ambassador to the United States to bolster ties with the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump.