The listless performance of established parties such as the Liberal Democratic Party and Komeito in Sunday’s Upper House election has confirmed the relentless decline of a long-time fixture of Japanese politics — voting blocs.

While the rise of unaffiliated voters is not a new phenomenon, even in graying Japan, it’s never been as apparent as on Sunday when the electorate turned up en masse for new forces able to seemingly address its frustration.

Exit polls indicated that, when appealing to unaffiliated voters, the LDP faced fierce competition from smaller parties.