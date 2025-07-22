Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and Liberal Democratic Party Secretary-General Hiroshi Moriyama’s decision to stay on after the ruling LDP-Komeito coalition lost its majority in Sunday's Upper House election is stirring frustration in the LDP amid growing calls for the party's leadership to take responsibility.

Former digital minister Taro Kono, who submitted his resignation as deputy chair of the party’s election committee, has been one of the most vocal critics so far, calling for Moriyama, the party’s executive in charge of elections, to resign.

“Even if the prime minister has a reason to not resign in the middle of tariff talks, it’s absurd that the secretary-general, who is responsible for the election, hasn't resigned yet,” Kono wrote Monday on X. "Unless the party fixes this, the LDP won’t recover."