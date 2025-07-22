An increasing number of public junior high schools in Japan are abolishing swimming lessons and replacing them with classroom lectures due to aging pool facilities and growing concerns about heatstroke.

However, experts emphasize the importance of practical swimming education to prevent drowning accidents, and schools are exploring alternative ways to give students swimming experience.

At Obu Minami Junior High School in the city of Obu, Aichi Prefecture, swimming pool lessons have been switched to classroom lectures since last year.