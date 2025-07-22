Five former executives at Japanese brokerage SMBC Nikko Securities were found guilty for their roles in a market manipulation case, marking the culmination of a scandal that rocked Japan’s financial industry.

The Tokyo District Court handed down suspended prison sentences for the firm’s ex-head of equity Trevor Hill and his deputy Alexandre Avakiants, as well as three Japanese former executives. Prosecutors had sought multiyear prison terms for their alleged roles in trying to support stock prices ahead of what are known as block trades.

When the allegations surfaced in early 2022, they shone a spotlight on Japan’s financial sector and led to regulatory penalties against the brokerage. The subsidiary of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Japan’s second-largest banking group, posted losses and cut costs in the wake of the revelations as clients took their business elsewhere. The firm’s top executives took pay reductions to shoulder responsibility.