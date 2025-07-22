Aides to Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping have discussed a potential meeting between the leaders during a trip by the U.S. president to Asia later this year, according to two people familiar with the plans.

While plans for a meeting have not been finalized, discussions on both sides of the Pacific have included a possible Trump stopover around the time of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in South Korea or talks on the sidelines of the Oct. 30-Nov. 1 event, the people said. Trump has sought to lower tensions with Beijing in recent weeks after pausing a tit-for-tat tariff war that has upended global trade and supply chains.

China has also sought the attendance of international guests, including some from the United States, for a Sept. 3 Beijing ceremony commemorating the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II, a spokesperson for China's Embassy in Washington told a briefing last week for reporters.