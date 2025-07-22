China is set to expand its influence over Southeast Asia's development as the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump and other Western donors slash aid, a study by an Australian think tank said Sunday.

The region is in an "uncertain moment," facing cuts in official development finance from the West as well as "especially punitive" U.S. trade tariffs, the Sydney-based Lowy Institute said.

"Declining Western aid risks ceding a greater role to China, though other Asian donors will also gain in importance," it said.