The generation of Cambodians who may find themselves in the firing line when the country introduces military conscription is split between quiet pangs of anxiety and proud proclamations of patriotism.

"My family is poor. If I am called in for the service, I am worried that my family might face financial issues," said 25-year-old tuk-tuk driver Voeun Dara in Phnom Penh. "It is worrisome for me."

Citing rising tensions with Thailand, Prime Minister Hun Manet says Cambodia will next year activate a long-dormant law requiring citizens aged 18 to 30 to enlist in the military.