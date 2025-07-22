Malaysia will look into a report that fugitive Low Taek Jho, wanted in connection with the multibillion-dollar collapse of state fund 1MDB, is living in China.

The country has not received information on the whereabouts of Low, better known as Jho Low, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said on Saturday, state news agency Bernama reported. Anwar said he would need to check with the home ministry, which didn’t respond to calls early Monday.

Bradley Hope and Tom Wright, whose book "Billion Dollar Whale: The Man Who Fooled Wall Street, Hollywood, and the World" chronicled Low’s role in the rise and fall of 1MDB, said in a recent YouTube video that he has been residing in Green Hills, an upscale neighborhood in Shanghai. The two former Wall Street Journal reporters said Low was using a forged Australian passport under the name Constantinos Achilles Veis.