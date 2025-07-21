From his monitoring station on a remote hill in the occupied West Bank, water operator Subhil Olayan keeps watch over a lifeline for Palestinians, the Ein Samiyah spring.
So when Israeli settlers recently attacked the system of wells, pumps and pipelines he oversees, he knew the stakes.
"There is no life without water, of course," he said, following the attack which temporarily cut off the water supply to nearby villages.
