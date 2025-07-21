Britain and Germany are set to pledge new air defense systems for Ukraine as the U.K. government pushes for a "50-day drive” to arm Kyiv and bring Russian President Vladimir Putin to the negotiating table.

Defense Secretary John Healey will make the announcement on Monday when he chairs a virtual meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group along with his German counterpart Boris Pistorius, according to a statement released by the U.K. Ministry of Defense.

The ministry confirmed the U.K. had sent £150 million ($201 million) of air defense and artillery to Ukraine in the past two months, and said further commitments will be announced during the contact group meeting. They include an agreement between Britain and Germany to procure more air defense ammunition, using €170 million ($198 million) of funding from Berlin.