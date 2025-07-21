At the American embassy in Budapest, the atmosphere has changed since U.S. President Donald Trump was sworn in six months ago.

"No more public scoldings. No more moralizing from podiums," the new charge d'affaires Robert Palladino told guests, including several Hungarian ministers, at this month's U.S. Independence Day celebration.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban wants his country to serve as a laboratory of far-right ideas and an inspiration for Trump, whom the nationalist describes as "a great friend," and is hoping for a U.S. presidential visit.