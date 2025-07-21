Sudanese climate activist Roaa should have been leading meetings with other youth advocates at a United Nations climate conference in Germany in June.

Instead, the 24-year-old was at home, having wasted hundreds of dollars and nearly two months preparing for a visa that was denied in less than 48 hours. Many of her peers, mostly from the Global North, flew into the city of Bonn without a hitch.

"I was the one who was leading the whole process, but I wasn't on the ground. I cried a lot, like literally every night," said Roaa, who asked that her surname and location not be published.