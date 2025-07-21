Canadian Indigenous groups say new laws passed to fast-track energy and mining projects undermine their constitutional rights and violate the government's obligations to Indigenous people.
The tensions between the government and Indigenous communities reflect longstanding concerns over consultation and the environmental impact of mining projects in Canada.
Canada's political leaders say the challenge of U.S. tariffs on Canadian goods means the country should fast-track economic development in order to cope with potential economic shocks.
