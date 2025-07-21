One of Jeffrey Epstein's former attorneys on Sunday called on the U.S. Justice Department to release additional investigative records from its sex-trafficking investigation, and urged the government to grant Epstein's former girlfriend immunity so that she can testify about his crimes.

In an interview on Fox News Sunday, Alan Dershowitz said the grand jury transcripts that Attorney General Pam Bondi on Friday asked a federal judge to unseal would not contain the types of information being sought by President Donald Trump's supporters, such as the names of Epstein's clientele.

"I think the judge should release it, but they are not in the grand jury transcripts," Dershowitz said on Fox. "I've seen some of these materials. For example, there is an FBI report of interviews with alleged victims in which at least one of the victims names very important people," he said, adding that those names have been redacted.