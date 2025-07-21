Temporary shelters for children removed from abusive or otherwise unsafe environments are operating beyond capacity in major urban areas across Japan. These facilities, overseen by local child welfare centers known as jido sodanjo, are facing mounting pressure due to severe staff shortages and extended stays by children who have nowhere else to go.

In Japan, children are taken into custody under the Child Welfare Act when deemed necessary by the head of a child welfare center or a prefectural governor, such as in cases in which abuse is suspected. The temporary shelters are either attached to or located near child welfare centers.

Children are typically placed under protection for a period of up to two months, during which they receive health care, educational support and other services as part of a broader assessment to determine their future care arrangements.